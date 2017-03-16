BBB gives parents tips to finding a safe and rewarding summer ca - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

BBB gives parents tips to finding a safe and rewarding summer camp

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

According to the American Camp Association, more than 12,000 camps in the U.S. serve over 6 million children every summer. That makes for some challenging decisions for parents when deciding which camp to send their kids to.

Regional Director of the Better Business Bureau Mara Clingingsmith said parents should look beyond fancy brochures or websites.

She said if possible, it's best to visit the camp before sending your child there. However, if you can't, Clingingsmith said you'll need to do some research and visit the BBB website.

"The key to that is reviews and complaints, you can see all of that," Clingingsmith said. "And who the owners are, who the managers are and all of the services that they offer. And then of course you can see their letter grade rating too through the BBB."

Clingingsmith said asking the camp for references from other parents can also help in decision making. She said you can also check to see if the camp is certified with the American Camp Association.

