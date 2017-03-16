Unity's Begeman is The People's Choice - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Unity's Begeman is The People's Choice

Posted:
By Ben Marth, Sports Director
(WGEM) -- The list of noteworthy candidates was trimmed to three finalists.

All three of whom led their teams to the Final Four.

But only one would be named The People's Choice for WGEM Coach of the Year in high school girls basketball.

After nearly 3,000 votes were cast Unity's Brad Begeman is this year's winner.

Begeman led the Lady Mustangs to their first state tournament appearance in program history and a second place finish in Class 1A.

Their 24 wins were the most in four seasons.

Special thanks to all those who voted. WGEM Sports will feature Begeman in the days to come.

-- Here are the final vote totals 
1) Brad Begeman (Unity): 72.8%
2) Cory Shultz (Scotland County): 15%
3) Matt Long (Central-SE): 12.2%
(2,986 total votes)

