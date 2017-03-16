Opportunity Awaits: Leathernecks claim they have nothing to lose

MACOMB, Ill. (WGEM) -- The countdown is less than 24 hours from Western Illinois' bid to knock off Florida State on the Seminoles home court in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament.



The Leathernecks will attempt to become the first No. 14 seed to ever beat a No. 3 seed in the women's version of the big dance.



And they are ready to try and prove the doubters wrong.



"People are still not believing in us and I still think we have a lot to prove," junior Taylor Hanneman said.



"Since this is a dream come true we truly have nothing to lose. We could just play our hearts out and kind of how we've playing every game, just play it like it's our last."



According to junior Morgan Blumer, "I think we can prepare as much as we want but I don't think we'll actually know until the first few minutes of the game. This is a one in a lifetime opportunity for all of us and I just can't wait to spend it with all our girls."



While Western enters the tournament on a high note with 11 consecutive wins Florida State ended the regular season with a loss to Notre Dame, followed by a first round setback to Miami in the ACC Tournament.



But they are ranked No. 13 in the country.



"They are bigger (and) they are stronger. But they play a little bit of a different style than we do and I think we have a lot of qualities that we can really use to our advantage," junior, and Summit League Player of the Year, Emily Clemens noted.



"Obviously we're a great three-point shooting team and I'm eager to get out there, and just see how we take on that role."



Head coach JD Gravina added on FSU: "My guess is they are also preparing for some games down the road, be it Mizzou or Central Florida. I think that gives us a little bit of an advantage in that if they do overlook us that gives us even more of an opportunity to win."



The Leathernecks and the Seminoles tip things off Friday at 6:30 p.m. on ESPN2.