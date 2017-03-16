Canton's Welch stays home, pledges Culver-Stockton

CANTON, Mo. (WGEM) -- The Culver-Stockton men's soccer program has secured the commitment of Canton standout Daniel Welch following his signing ceremony Thursday afternoon.



Welch says staying home made a lot of sense and he's looking forward to the chance in front of him.



"Culver is home to me. Canton has always been a place where I feel comfortable," Welch said.



"To be given this chance (and) opportunity to play with a higher skill level, such as foreign players or the collegiate level, it's breathtaking. It's a challenge I'm willing to take on. I'm not going to shy away from it. I haven't before and I'm not going to do that at all."



Welch says he's willing to do whatever it takes to get on the field, even if it takes a year or two to do so.