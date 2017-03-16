Canton's Welch stays home, pledges Culver-Stockton - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Canton's Welch stays home, pledges Culver-Stockton

Posted:
By Ben Marth, Sports Director
Bio
Connect
Biography
Canton's Daniel Welch became the newest member of the C-SC men's soccer program Thursday. Canton's Daniel Welch became the newest member of the C-SC men's soccer program Thursday.

CANTON, Mo. (WGEM) -- The Culver-Stockton men's soccer program has secured the commitment of Canton standout Daniel Welch following his signing ceremony Thursday afternoon.

Welch says staying home made a lot of sense and he's looking forward to the chance in front of him.

"Culver is home to me. Canton has always been a place where I feel comfortable," Welch said.

"To be given this chance (and) opportunity to play with a higher skill level, such as foreign players or the collegiate level, it's breathtaking. It's a challenge I'm willing to take on. I'm not going to shy away from it. I haven't before and I'm not going to do that at all."

Welch says he's willing to do whatever it takes to get on the field, even if it takes a year or two to do so.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.