Canton's Welch stays home, pledges Culver-Stockton

CANTON, Mo. (WGEM) -- The Culver-Stockton men's soccer program has secured the commitment of Canton standout Daniel Welch following his signing ceremony Thursday afternoon.
Welch says staying home made a lot of sense and he's looking forward to the chance in front of him.
"Culver is home to me. Canton has always been a place where I feel comfortable," Welch said.
"To be given this chance (and) opportunity to play with a higher skill level, such as foreign players or the collegiate level, it's breathtaking. It's a challenge I'm willing to take on. I'm not going to shy away from it. I haven't before and I'm not going to do that at all."
Welch says he's willing to do whatever it takes to get on the field, even if it takes a year or two to do so.
Can't Find Something?
WGEM
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.