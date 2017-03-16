Community action agencies concerned over proposed federal budget

Officials with the Northeast Community Action Corporation say the proposed federal budget concerns them.

Critics say low-income Americans, including some in the Tri-States, could be hit hardest under the president's budget, as well as agencies like the Northeast Community Action Corporation, or NECAC. Officials there say the president's budget would cut several programs like one that helps residents weatherize their homes, President Trump proposed removing funding for that program all together.

Brent Engel with NECAC believes that program helps residents extend the life of their home.

"Weatherization is one of those programs that bears and shows results," Engel said. "It's something I think the federal government, especially lawmakers, can look at and see 'Hey look. The president's wrong about this.'"

Officials say the proposed budget would also impact the 502 Direct Loan program, a program that helps low to moderate income families buy a home.

Engel says while NECAC is concerned about the cuts, they expect to see changes before the final budget is approved.