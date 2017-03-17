Thursday's Area Scores - March 16

**High School Baseball**
West Hancock: 0
Quincy High: 6
Ben Schroeder: CG 3-hitter, 6 K's (3 hits, 2 RBI's)
JX Routt: 6
QND: 8
Raiders: win in Ryan Oden's debut as head coach
Brown County: 8
North Greene: 0
Nathan Hendricker/Joe Hendricker: 2 RBI's each
**High School Softball**
Brown County: 9
North Greene: 1
Alyssa Hodge: 4 hits. 2 RBI's
**High School Soccer, Girls**
Williamsville: 0
QND: 12
Hannah Peters/Olivia Dreyer: Hat tricks
McKenzie Foley: 2 oals
**High School Basketball**
-- CCC/EMO Senior All-Star Basketball Game
(GIRLS)
EMO: 49
CCC: 55
(BOYS)
EMO: 74
CCC: 75
Final/2 OT
**College Softball**
Quincy: 5
Lindenwood: 6
(Game 1)
Jessica Poore: 3-4, 2 RBI's
Quincy: 7
Lindenwood: 11
(Game 2)
Kylie Powers: 3-3, 3 RBI's
Lady Hawks: (5-7)
Clarke: 4
Culver-Stockton: 7
(Game 1)
Avery Johnson: 3-4, RBI
Kirsten Burris: go-ahead 3-run HR
Clarke: 4
Culver-Stockton: 3
(Game 2)
Cassie Burris: 2-3, HR, 3 RBI's
Lady Wildcats: (6-3, 1-1)
**College Volleyball, Men's**
Quincy: 3
Lincoln Memorial: 1
David Sieburn: 16 kills
Hawks: (4-14)
Can't Find Something?
WGEM
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.