Copy-Infant pulled from car in lake near St. Louis

HIGHLAND, Ill. (AP) - An infant is being treated at a St. Louis hospital after the car the child was in rolled into a lake.

Authorities say the baby was the only occupant found in the car that went into Silver Lake around 6 a.m. Thursday in Highland, Illinois, about 30 miles east of St. Louis. The infant was rescued and emergency workers performed CPR before the child was flown to St. Louis. The child's condition was not immediately known.

Though no one else was found in the car, the Illinois Department of Conservation had a boat on the lake searching the water.

Glen Carbon Police Lt. Wayne White says it is possible the case is related to a house fire in nearby Glen Carbon, Illinois, that killed one person. He did not elaborate.

