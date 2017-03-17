Big Brothers, Big Sisters looking for volunteers

A Big Brother and the child he is helping out

The Big Brothers Big Sisters Program in Quincy helps children of all ages reach their potential, but only if they have volunteers.

The program works by pairing an adult with a kid to give them one-on-one relationships that will in turn help them grow.

But local organizers said they have so many boys that want to be a part of the program, they don't have enough mentors to match them with.

Mary Eschenbach, an Adams County case manager, said that the organization was looking for more people.

"We definitely have the biggest number of boys on our wait list right now, and there just tends to be a shortage when it comes to male volunteers," she said.

Volunteer Owen Pyatt found mentoring to be a rewarding experience, and he thought that other kids can benefit from the program as well.

"I think it's great for kids who are lacking in stability in their homes, or anything that they have an opportunity to have a steady foundation in this program," he said. "I think like hanging out on a regular basis is so important because it teaches them like structure. I think that's really important for a kid."

Organizers say they are flexible with volunteers' schedules and just one hour a week can make a huge difference.

The annual Bowl for Kids Sake fundraising event is coming up on March 24th and 25th at Casino Lanes Bowling Alley.

The proceeds will go towards the Big Brothers Big Sisters Program.