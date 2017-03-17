J.C. Penney to close Macomb location

The J.C. Penney location in Macomb will be closed permanently, according to a news release.

The location at 2304 E Jackson St. is one of 138 stores slated to close. According to the news release, most of the stores will be closed in June with liquidation beginning April 17.

The company said the closures will impact approximately 5,000 employees.

Managers at the Macomb store declined to comment. Messages to the corporate office have not been returned.

The J.C. Penney location in Quincy closed in April of 2015 after being in the Quincy Mall since 1982.