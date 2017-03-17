March Madness spurs vasectomy boom

(KTVB) - March Madness is underway and a new study shows there is actually a loss, to the tune of $2 billion, in productivity in the workplace.

However, one type of business welcomes this time of year to boost revenue.

Many urologists see a double digit increase in the amount of men coming in to get a vasectomy.

It is a quick procedure that keeps men off of their feet and on the couch for a couple of days.