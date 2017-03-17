March Madness spurs vasectomy boom - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

March Madness spurs vasectomy boom

Posted:

(KTVB) - March Madness is underway and a new study shows there is actually a loss, to the tune of $2 billion, in productivity in the workplace.

However, one type of business welcomes this time of year to boost revenue. 

Many urologists see a double digit increase in the amount of men coming in to get a vasectomy. 

It is a quick procedure that keeps men off of their feet and on the couch for a couple of days.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.