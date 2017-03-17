Massive fire breaks out in downtown Raleigh

(WRAL) - The biggest fire in downtown Raleigh since the 1920s was extinguished early Friday morning, but the flames destroyed an apartment building that was under construction and damaged nine nearby buildings, five severely.

The six-story building on the nearly two-acre site at West Jones and North Harrington streets ignited around 10 p.m.

The unfinished apartment building, called the Metropolitan, is adjacent to the Glenwood South restaurant and bar district.

A firefighter was injured by falling glass, according to fire officials, but the firefighter's injury was not considered life-threatening.