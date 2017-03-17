Traditional St. Patrick's meal served in Quincy

The line was out the door during the lunch hour

A sever getting some roast beef ready to put on a plate

St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church was expecting about a thousand people, if not more

A local church held its annual St. Patrick's Day meal Friday and it once again had a strong showing.

The St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Quincy was built by the Irish and opened in 1912. Officials with the church said they keep some of that Irish tradition going by serving a traditional Irish meal on St. Patrick's Day.

The big crowd ate corned beef, cabbage, potatoes and more, while listening to traditional Irish music.

This year's event, however, fell on a Friday during lent. Father Arnaud Devillers said Christians attending received a dispensation to eat meat at the dinner.

"For anyone who comes to the meal is dispensed of the obligation of not eating meat," Father Devillers said. "They can eat meat for the meal. But the rest of the day, they're suppose to keep meatless."

This year's proceeds will go toward the pipe organ restoration project, in which they need to raise $120,000.