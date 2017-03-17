Road closure expected next week in Quincy - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Road closure expected next week in Quincy

Posted:
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

A section of a Quincy street will be closed to through traffic next week, according to the city.

In a news release, the City of Quincy reported Lind Street, between 28th and 30th, will be closed Monday through Wednesday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The closure is prompted by the installation of a new sewer connection in the area.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.