Local school district looks to improve elementary school

Teachers said they hope the new upgrades would help students focus more.

Students have been sent home early on days when the temperature is too high.

School districts in Hancock County will be asking voters for help to upgrade their buildings on April 4th.

Sue Henry is a sixth grade language arts teacher at Southeastern Elementary School, and she said on Friday that every year, she's had to deal with a major facility problem.

"I come in and open up the whole third floor to try and get some breeze, but on days when there is no breeze moving, it's often 90 degrees in my classroom at 9:30 a.m., 10:0 0a.m." Henry said.

Henry added that high temperatures like that make it hard for students to concentrate, sometimes forcing them to send kids home.

"Students are preoccupied by the thought of are we getting out early, and asking." Henry said. "If they're asking you frequently, do you know are we getting out of school early today, they're obviously not focusing on what's happening in the classroom."

The district would like to fix that by putting in an air conditioning system. However, they need the money to do that. There's a 1 cent sales tax on the Hancock county ballot on April 4th. If approved, the money from that tax would go to facility upgrades at schools in the county.

Superintendent Todd Fox noted that it would help them put air conditioning in their building, which was built in 1922.

The district would also like replace the forty-two year old boiler system that has been loud and created distractions in the winter.

"That is so important." Fox said. "That would change the total environment, and culture of that building, and so if it passes that is what our purpose would be."

Henry agreed, noting that students would no longer be distracted by high temperatures, and that would lead to a big change in the classroom.

"Even just getting the humidity out of the room would be a big plus in the classroom; to have an environment where learning is more conducive, and students are able to focus." Henry said.

Superintendent Fox added that if the measure passes, the district would like to have a new heating and cooling system installed by the beginning of the 2018-19 school year.

