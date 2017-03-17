Hannibal man arrested on drug charges

A Hannibal man was arrested in Quincy early Friday morning on drug charges, according to the Adams County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office said Dylan Faust, 20, was pulled over at 18th Broadway at 1:34 a.m. for cell phone use and loud exhaust.

During the traffic stop, the sheriff's office said several plastic baggies with a substance that tested positive for meth were found in the car. Authorities said they also found a glass pipe with white residue.

The sheriff's office said Faust was charged with possession of meth under 5 grams, possession of meth with intent to deliver under 5 grams, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while license suspended, no valid insurance, illegal use of cell phone and loud exhaust.