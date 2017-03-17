Blazer Ball: Clark County's Campbell signs with John Wood

After leading the Clark County girls basketball team to the Class 3 quarterfinals this season Tressa Campbell has decided to continue her basketball career at the college level.



Campbell won't have to go far from home as she signed with John Wood Friday afternoon. Campbell says she knew she wanted to play college ball to continue a family tradition.



"Honestly ever since I was little, my mom played in college, (and) I wanted to be just like her, and go on and play," said Campbell.



"It's kind of been a dream."



Fitting the bill for Campbell was John Wood and the Trail Blazers.



"I've met the team and I really enjoyed that," she said.



"And just starting out the first two years, not wanting to go to a four year school yet, kind of decided that John Wood is a really good fit for me."



Campbell adds that John Wood head coach Norm Rodriguez has been pursuing her since her sophomore year which made her signing day even more special.



The Clark County senior becomes the third area athlete from Northeast Missouri to sign with John Wood, joining Palmyra's Savannah Nix and Monroe City's Asjia Troy.