President Trump budget cuts could could hurt Meals on Wheels in Quincy

More local organizations are trying to figure out what they will do if President Trump's budget proposal is approved.

The President wants to cut back on some programs, like social services, in order to boost funding in other areas, like defense. But that could mean cuts to Meals on Wheels, a program that helps feed hundreds of people in our area.

"It's my best meal of the day. If I didn't have that, I would probably just be grabbing some kind of lunch meat or toast," said Virginia Schnier, who gets Meals on Wheels.

But that could all change soon. President Trump's budget proposal would cut funds from programs that help people like Schnier. He's proposing cuts to the Non-Defense Discretionary Program, which provides funding to the Meals on Wheels program that serves 300 people in West-Central Illinois.

"They'll be without meals a lot of these people are homebound and they depend on this, then they are going to have to find other ways to get their meals or maybe not even eat at all," said Dawn Bruening, Meals on Wheels volunteer.

Director Bill Stehl says that could cut 35 percent of their funding.

"If that proposed budget does go through, it could mean a possibility of cuts and services," said Stehl.

He said they may have to end service on weekends and put new applicants on a waiting list.

"We would look at other funding sources that might be available to us such as grants that area available throughout the area and even nation wide," said Stehl.

Volunteers said it's about more than just delivering meals.

"They won't have the interaction with other people that I can bring," Bruening said. "And you know, I have my children with me and they get the interaction with children as well."

"I love to have someone bring it everyday," Schnier said. "I have a grown son, but he works at Transitions so I'm alone all day, except for the people who come in with the meals."

Stehl is holding out hope that this budget will not be finalized, but if they do end up getting cut. he hopes to find other sources of money through fundraising and grants to keep the program going.