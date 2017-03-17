Hannibal garden unfit to grow food, city finds new location for - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Hannibal garden unfit to grow food, city finds new location for 'Victory Over Hunger Garden'

By Ashley Hart, Multimedia Journalist
Plans to build a community garden in Hannibal have hit a small snag. The plan was to put the Victory Over Hunger Garden at the corner of 9th and Warren Barrett. But councilman Gordon Ipson said a volunteer tested the soil and found out nothing will grow there.

The new plan is to put the garden at 412 Munger Street.  Ipson says the soil looks promising there, but they still plan to test it first.

