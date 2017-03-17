Joining Forces: Gooding, Dormire become teammates at Manhattan Christian

(WGEM) -- Southeastern senior Olivia Gooding took the road less traveled to resume her volleyball playing days.



Gooding sat out last season to focus on an internship at The Crossing in Macomb.



Then an opportunity at Manhattan Christian College in Kansas came along for her to get back on the floor while continuing to concentrate on her faith.



"I think the challenge is just going to be time management and trying to manage everything. But I have awesome people behind me, my coach is awesome, the school is really good, and they're going to help me," Gooding said.



"We have team building, devotions, and team study time, it's really nice that we're a family."



Gooding is also a 4.0 student which should make the transition even easier.



Two hours later and Manhattan Christian dipped even further into the local talent pool by signing Brown County's Janel Dormire.



Long time friends Dormire and Gooding will now get an opportunity to become teammates.



Dormire says the comfort factor played a key role in her decision.



"When I visited it was home. Everybody there made my feel like family even if it was the first day meeting them," Dormire explained.



"Although it's seven hours away getting to meet those people, and their stories, helped a lot. I can't wait to share God with them and learn their testimonies."



Dormire and Gooding join a Manhattan Christian program that's a regular in the National Christian College Athletic Association national tournament.