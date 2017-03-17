Weather radios sold ahead of severe weather season

Mount Sterling IGA was offering more than just groceries Friday afternoon.

People from all nearby counties came to buy weather radios. The annual partnership between Midland and Brown County's Public Health and Emergency Management departments arose when there weren't any retailers in the area selling weather radios to the people who needed them the most.

"Some people have told us that they had damage to their home, you know and their weather radio didn't go off that night, so they wanted to make sure it was programmed correctly, and sometimes we find some issues," said Brown County Emergency Management Director Curt Hannig. "Just one little programming error, it causes a big issue."

The event has been going on for 5 years and offers people a place to get their radios programmed free of charge.

