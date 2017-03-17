Weather radios sold ahead of severe weather season - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Weather radios sold ahead of severe weather season

Posted:
MOUNT STERLING, Ill. (WGEM) -

Mount Sterling IGA was offering more than just groceries Friday afternoon.

People from all nearby counties came to buy weather radios. The annual partnership between Midland and Brown County's Public Health and Emergency Management departments arose when there weren't any retailers in the area selling weather radios to the people who needed them the most.

"Some people have told us that they had damage to their home, you know and their weather radio didn't go off that night, so they wanted to make sure it was programmed correctly, and sometimes we find some issues," said Brown County Emergency Management Director Curt Hannig. "Just one little programming error, it causes a big issue."

The event has been going on for 5 years and offers people a place to get their radios programmed free of charge. 
 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.