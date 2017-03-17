Development grants could be cut under Trump's budget proposal

Outside look of Quincy City Hall. Officials say they've used the Community Development Block Grant in past projects.

Organizations across the country are crunching numbers and scrambling to come up with a plan if President Donald Trump's budget proposal is approved.

The President wants to cut back on some programs, like social services, in order to boost funding in other areas, like defense. One proposed cut could have an impact on future Quincy projects.

City officials say the proposed budget looks to eliminate the Community Development Block Grant. The city has used the grant for nearly 30 projects in the last 20 years. Planning and Development Director Chuck Bevelheimer says removing the grant would get rid of a useful tool to help attract jobs.

"We have used the money, historically, to extend water and sewer lines or roads to improve businesses," Bevelheimer said. "For example, we used these funds to help Prince Agri Products locate in Quincy and expand their operations."

Bevelheimer says while Quincy would be indirectly impacted, cities like Decatur and Springfield rely on the grant as it's figured in to their budgets.