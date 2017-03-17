Police urge residents to celebrate holiday safely

Many kinds of alcohol sit on a shelf in a Quincy bar.

Many people walked around downtown Quincy to celebrate St. Patrick's Day, but none of them wanted their night to end at the Quincy Police Department. Officers say they didn't want it to go that way either.

Some kicked off their celebrations at day break, while others busy working for the weekend took time to commemorate the holiday Friday evening.

"I moved here a year and a half ago," Matthew Woodward said. "So finding a community where that has that sense of community and St. Patrick's Day is the perfect celebration of that."

Many of those celebrations include alcohol, including a St. Paddy's tradition of green beer.

"We want everyone to enjoy themselves and want them to have a good time and want everybody to be safe also," Jesse Griffin, Manager of Sammy O'Sullivan's Irish Pub said.

Griffin says many revelers took it upon themselves to plan ahead.

"We had six different groups come in and all six of those groups starting at 5 am had designated drivers," Griffin explained.

Also on St. Paddy's patrol, Police Officer Andrew Cox who says he's not out to ruin anybody's night.

"Our duties are to protect and serve," Cox explained. "To serve is to make sure people get home safe. You can still have a good time, but just be safe about it."

Cox said he's had several encounters where residents were surprised at how helpful officers can be.

"Sometimes we'll give them rides home if they can't find somebody to give them a ride home because in the end it's all about their safety," Cox said.

Something Griffin echoes to every patron who walks out of the pub.

"The most common words you hear me say when somebody leaves is, 'be safe,'" Griffin added. "You know thanks for coming, but be safe."

Some celebrating the holiday take those words to heart.

"You're out there and you're celebrating tonight," Woodward explained. "You want to be able to celebrate tomorrow as well. You want to be able to celebrate the next day and you want to be able to celebrate St. Patrick's Day next year."

According to the Adams County state's attorney's office, the total cost of a first time DUI offense without an accident is at a minimum of $16,000.