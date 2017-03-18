Fire destroys northeast Missouri home

Several firefighters were on scene. (Photo courtesy of the Paris Rural Fire Protection District)

Ambulance on standby at the home. (Photo courtesy of the Paris Rural Fire Protection District)

Water brought in from Madison. (Photo courtesy of the Paris Rural Fire Protection District)

Water had to be brought in from Madison. (Photo courtesy of the Paris Rural Fire Protection District)

HOLLIDAY, Mo. (WGEM) - Fire destroyed a Holliday, Missouri, home Friday, according to fire officials.

Madison Fire Chief Larry Jones said crews responded to 103 Main St. at 3:33 p.m. He said the roof of the home was already on fire by the time they arrived.

Jones said about 35 firefighters were on scene at one point. They didn't leave the scene until 10:30 a.m.

"Our biggest struggle was getting water," Jones said. "There wasn't enough water in town. We had to haul water from Madison."

The couple who lived in the home were there at the time but made it out safely. No one was injured.

Jones said a fire started in a shed on the property and spread to the home. He said both structures were destroyed.

The cause of the fire was unknown. Jones said it was under investigation.

Jones said the couple had lived there for 74 years.