Illinois State Police responded to a fatal motorcycle crash in Pike County Saturday afternoon.

Police said the crash occurred on Illinois 96, two miles south of Kinderhook, Illinois at 12:52 p.m.

After a preliminary investigation, police said 49-year-old Andrew Grimsley of New Canton, Illinois was traveling southbound in his motorcycle, ran off the left-hand side of the roadway, and overturned several times.

Police said Grimsley suffered fatal injuries.

Police believe a cause in the crash was improper lane usage and speed.

Pike County Sheriff's Department, Pike County Coroner, Pike County ambulance, Kinderhook Fire/Rescue, and New Canton Fire assisted on scene.