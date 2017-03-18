Fatal motorcycle crash in Pike County - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Fatal motorcycle crash in Pike County

Posted:
PIKE COUNTY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Illinois State Police responded to a fatal motorcycle crash in Pike County Saturday afternoon. 

Police said the crash occurred  on Illinois 96, two miles south of Kinderhook, Illinois at 12:52 p.m. 

After a preliminary investigation, police said 49-year-old Andrew Grimsley of New Canton, Illinois was traveling southbound in his motorcycle, ran off the left-hand side of the roadway, and overturned several times. 

Police said Grimsley suffered fatal injuries. 

Police believe a cause in the crash was improper lane usage and speed. 

Pike County Sheriff's Department, Pike County Coroner, Pike County ambulance, Kinderhook Fire/Rescue, and New Canton Fire assisted on scene. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.