Saturday's Area Scores-March 18

Posted:

**IESA Volleyball**

*Eighth Grade Class 3A Quarterfinals
Tolono Unity: 0
Quincy Catholic: 2
(25-17, 25-9)

*Eighth Grade Class 3A Semifinals
Germantown Hills: 1
Quincy Catholic: 2
(20-25, 25-21, 25-22)
*Quincy Catholic vs. Dee-Mack Tuesday in state championship

**High School Baseball**

QND: 0
Quincy High: 12
Alex Harbin: HR
Drake Green: WP, 2 RBIs
Derek Green: 2 RBIs, 2B

Havana: 1
West Hancock: 11
Chase Hartweg: 4 RBIs

Central: 15
Western: 4
Lane Marlow: 3-4, 5 RBIs

(Illini West Triangular)
Beardstown: 4
Illini West: 2
Nava: 2 RBIs 

Canton: 14
Beardstown: 5
Josh Kermoade: 2-2, 3 RBIs

Illini West: 2
Canton: 3
Lance Logsdon: walk-off RBI double in the 8th

**High School Softball**

Illini West: 1
Sherrard: 1

Illini West: 5
Sherrard: 4
Hanna Spiekermeier: 2 RBIs

Macomb: 7
IVC: 6
Bombers: (1-3)

**High School Soccer, Girls**

QND: 11
Macomb: 0
McKenzie Foley: 3 Goals
Madison Lynn Meyer: 3 Goals
Sierra Sturhan: 2 Goals
Isabella Anderson: 3 Ast
Delaney Walker: Shut-out win

**College Baseball**

Southern Indiana: 5
Quincy: 4
Jake Walters: HR, 2 RBI
Hawks: (9-8)

Ft. Wayne: 5
Western Illinois: 1

Mount Mercy: 0
Culver-Stockton: 2
Miquel Vasquez: WP, 9 K's 

Mount Mercy: 3
Culver-Stockton: 4
Jhonathan Mendoza: 2-3, RBI
Wildcats: (13-9, 3-3)

Lincoln: 0
John Wood: 10
Dylan Chisholm: WP, shut-out, 3 K's

Lincoln: 10
John Wood: 7
Blazers: (7-4)  

**College Softball**

**High School Basketball**

 (WBBA All-Star Classic, Pittsfield)

Blue All-Stars: 131
Green All-Stars: 123
Blue Team MVP: Cory Miller (21pts) 


**College Softball** 

Lewis: 8
Quincy: 0

Lewis: 1
Quincy: 2
Karli McLaughlin: 1-3, RBI
Hawks: (6-8, 1-1) 

Samford: 6
Western Illinois: 0

Western Illinois: 1
UT Martin: 4

**High School Tennis**

*Troy Triad Invite
QHS: 3rd Place (3-1 on Saturday)

**High School Track & Field)

*Monmouth Indoor Invite

Quincy High Top 3 Finisher --
Arianna Benjamin: 1st Place Shot Put (41'2'')
Maggie Schutte: 1st Place Triple Jump (34'9'')
                         1st Place 60M Hurdle (:09.33)
                          2nd Place Pole Vault (10'6")
Lydia Kurfman: 3rd Place 3200M (11:27.00) 
 




 

