Saturday's Area Scores-March 18

**IESA Volleyball**
*Eighth Grade Class 3A Quarterfinals
Tolono Unity: 0
Quincy Catholic: 2
(25-17, 25-9)
*Eighth Grade Class 3A Semifinals
Germantown Hills: 1
Quincy Catholic: 2
(20-25, 25-21, 25-22)
*Quincy Catholic vs. Dee-Mack Tuesday in state championship
**High School Baseball**
QND: 0
Quincy High: 12
Alex Harbin: HR
Drake Green: WP, 2 RBIs
Derek Green: 2 RBIs, 2B
Havana: 1
West Hancock: 11
Chase Hartweg: 4 RBIs
Central: 15
Western: 4
Lane Marlow: 3-4, 5 RBIs
(Illini West Triangular)
Beardstown: 4
Illini West: 2
Nava: 2 RBIs
Canton: 14
Beardstown: 5
Josh Kermoade: 2-2, 3 RBIs
Illini West: 2
Canton: 3
Lance Logsdon: walk-off RBI double in the 8th
**High School Softball**
Illini West: 1
Sherrard: 1
Illini West: 5
Sherrard: 4
Hanna Spiekermeier: 2 RBIs
Macomb: 7
IVC: 6
Bombers: (1-3)
**High School Soccer, Girls**
QND: 11
Macomb: 0
McKenzie Foley: 3 Goals
Madison Lynn Meyer: 3 Goals
Sierra Sturhan: 2 Goals
Isabella Anderson: 3 Ast
Delaney Walker: Shut-out win
**College Baseball**
Southern Indiana: 5
Quincy: 4
Jake Walters: HR, 2 RBI
Hawks: (9-8)
Ft. Wayne: 5
Western Illinois: 1
Mount Mercy: 0
Culver-Stockton: 2
Miquel Vasquez: WP, 9 K's
Mount Mercy: 3
Culver-Stockton: 4
Jhonathan Mendoza: 2-3, RBI
Wildcats: (13-9, 3-3)
Lincoln: 0
John Wood: 10
Dylan Chisholm: WP, shut-out, 3 K's
Lincoln: 10
John Wood: 7
Blazers: (7-4)
**High School Basketball**
(WBBA All-Star Classic, Pittsfield)
Blue All-Stars: 131
Green All-Stars: 123
Blue Team MVP: Cory Miller (21pts)
**College Softball**
Lewis: 8
Quincy: 0
Lewis: 1
Quincy: 2
Karli McLaughlin: 1-3, RBI
Hawks: (6-8, 1-1)
Samford: 6
Western Illinois: 0
Western Illinois: 1
UT Martin: 4
**High School Tennis**
*Troy Triad Invite
QHS: 3rd Place (3-1 on Saturday)
**High School Track & Field)
*Monmouth Indoor Invite
Quincy High Top 3 Finisher --
Arianna Benjamin: 1st Place Shot Put (41'2'')
Maggie Schutte: 1st Place Triple Jump (34'9'')
1st Place 60M Hurdle (:09.33)
2nd Place Pole Vault (10'6")
Lydia Kurfman: 3rd Place 3200M (11:27.00)