Community celebrates what makes them happy

Happiness was the focus of one event this weekend in Quincy.

Live Happy Magazine hosted a happy acts wall at the Quincy Mall.

Families filled out cards to share what makes them happy each day.

People took to social media to post happy acts they were doing with #happyacts.

"It's important for one to share our happiness because it causes us to be intentional about showing happiness, showing kindness which we could use very much in this world today," said Stephanie Kamm, volunteer with Live Happy.

For every card filled out, live happy will donate a dollar to the local big brother big sister chapter.

Remember. International Day of Happiness is on March 20th.

Quincy Humane society was also in attendance with puppies up for adoption.