Family reacts after fire destroyed home in Northeast Missouri

The roof is completely of the house

Owners said the fire took around five hours to extinguish

Owner looking through what's left of his items

A local family was trying to figure out what's next Saturday after fire destroyed its Holliday, Missouri, home the day before.

The family was able to escape injury free, but everything they had was gone. A charred shell of a house was all that was left of what was once a home.

"There's not much to say," homeowner Pete Olney said. "It's all gone."

Olney, who is 94 years old, and his wife lived in the home at 103 Main Street for over 70 years.

"I guess when it started I was in the bathtub," Olney said.

Olney said the fire started Friday at 3:33 p.m. in the back part of the garage and spread to the house.

"The two girls were just getting ready to go to Paris, look around and do a little shopping," Olney said. "They started to go out to the car and the neighbors said the garage is on fire. From there, it went."

Family members said they were happy the Olneys were alive.

"God sent some angels here to protect my grandparents," grandson Michael Jarman said. "They have the most important things: their family and lots of love."

The Olney family said they were also grateful to have the support of the community. They said faith was helping them get through the difficult time.

"I'd say the biggest need right now is just prayer," Jarman said. "I believe in a God that answers prayer and I know he has already protected them and I believe he is going to finish what he started."

"What does anybody do when they loose everything they got?" Olney said. "Its a lot of good memories."

Fire officials said the cause of the fire was unknown at the time and was under investigation.

Olney planned to stay at his daughters house and they were not sure if they're going to rebuild.

