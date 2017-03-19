Two-vehicle crash sends one driver to the hospital

Adams County Sheriff's Office responded to a two-vehicle crash near the Quincy Regional Airport Saturday evening.

Deputies said 26-year-old Cassandra Singleton from Pittsfield, Illinois was attempting to make a left turn onto Highway 104 from the Plainville blacktop on E. 1700th.

Singleton did not see a car heading east bound driven by 25-year-old Heaven Schoonover from Liberty, Illinois.

Deputies said Singleton turned in front of Schoonover's car and caused a collision.

Schoonover was transported to Blessing Hospital with minor injuries, according to a crash report.

Deputies said Singleton did not need medical treatment.

Singleton was charged with failure to yield and stop at an intersection.

Deputies said Schoonover's car suffered major damage and Singleton's car received moderate damage. Both drivers were wearing seatbelts at the time of the collision.