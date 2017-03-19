Knox County teen injured in rollover crash - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Knox County teen injured in rollover crash

KNOX COUNTY, Mo. (WGEM) -

Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to a rollover crash early Saturday morning in Knox County. 

Troopers said at 3:45 a.m., 18-year-old Kayla Sallee from Knox City was driving westbound on Highway HH, one mile northeast of Knox City. 

Troopers said Sallee over corrected, ran off the left side of the road, struck a ditch and the vehicle overturned. 

She was transported by ambulance to Northeast Regional Medical Center in Kirksville, Missouri with moderate injuries. 

According to the crash report, Sallee was not wearing a safety device. Troopers said the car was totaled. 

