QU's Harrison fighting for others against a deadly disease

Some may look at football as a simple game, but for one player at Quincy University, Cooper Harrison, it's a dream some didn't believed he would be able to achieve. He is now raising money that could help others overcome the obstacles he was lucky enough to overcome.

When he arrived for his freshmen season at QU, Harrison admits his inspiring story wasn't well known.

"Coming in some of them knew about it, but when I did this campaign last year like everyone on the team finally realized what my story was," Harrison said.

His teammate and friend T.J. Daniels says the story shocked him.

"First thing that went through my mind was like man that's kind of cool," T.J. Daniels said. "This dude went through all this and now he's about to come and play."

The story started when he was seven and got sick. Harrison says doctors didn't know what was wrong and sent him to the St. Louis Children's Hospital.

"I found out from the doctor that next morning, hey you got acute lymphocytic leukemia," Harrison explained. "So that was kind of scary knowing that my life could end at that point."

Harrison battled through chemotherapy and building his body strength up to being able to play college football. Now He's enduring another challenge, raising $50,000 for the Leukemia Lymphoma Society.

"It's everything to me," Harrison added. "Just going through Leukemia myself and having others go through it as well."

Coach Tom Pajic says the team does what they can to support Harrison through the project.

"He's had a tough obstacle in life that he hasn't deterred from, he hasn't swayed from," Pajic said. "He's here now supporting others."

Harrison will be returning to the football field from a shoulder injury. His teammates say that plus his story taught them all one thing.

"I don't have an excuse, you know what I mean," Daniels explained. "I can always work hard regardless of the situation. I can always be resilient and not give up."

Harrison hopes his story can give strength to those battling cancer.

"If I can touch someone's life like that and give them hope that means the world to me," Harrison added. " You can do it. I promise you. Just find the strength, do your treatments. You can do it."

The fundraising campaign runs until May. Last year, Harrison raised $20,000. You can help by donating or learning about upcoming fundraising events on his website by going here.