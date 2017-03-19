Driver injured after avoiding deer in rollover crash

Missouri State Highway Patrol said a Hannibal man is recovering in the hospital following a rollover crash early Sunday morning.

Trooper Henry said at 2:30 a.m., 48-year-old Omar Lopez from Hannibal was traveling westbound on Route MM, three miles west of Hannibal.

According to the trooper, Lopez swerved to miss a deer, traveled off the right side of the roadway and overturned.

The crash report said Lopez was transported to Hannibal Regional Hospital with minor injuries.

Trooper Henry said Lopez was wearing a safety device and the car was completely totaled.