St. Patrick celebration serves as fundraiser for local church

The one and only St. Patrick, Missouri wrapped up it's St. Patty's day celebration.

This year was different than others because the funds raised will go towards upkeep and expenses at St. Patrick's Shrine.

The shrine of St. Patrick has celebrated St. Patrick's day since it was built in 1957.

Anna Logsdon has be a long time volunteer at the parish.

She says people come from all over the Tri-States to say they've been to St. Patrick, the only town named after the fifth century bishop from Ireland.

"They're from all different places, Ft. Madison, Donnellson, Quincy, even some from St. Louis were here today," Logsdon said. "All different types of people."

It's the primary fundraiser for the church, raising between $2,000 - $3,000 each year.



"It's very important because it helps pay our expenses," Logsdon said.

Members at the church said this year's donations will go a long way especially since the need is bigger now more than ever.

"We have one priest now for six parishes," Logsdon added. "Three in Clark County and three in Lewis County, so it's important that we get some fundraisers."

It's a family affair filled with games and a dinner. But the biggest tradition, the Shrine of St. Patrick envelopes.

"Every year they have a special envelope and have a special post mark every year," gift shop owner Marcia Hardin said. "People come and get those and mail them out to their friends and relatives, as well as keep them for themselves."

Hardin said they sell over 400 envelopes, with all the money going back to the church.

It's a tradition unlike any other and members hope it stays that way for years to come.

