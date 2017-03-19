U.S. and state representatives discuss President Trump's budget proposal

Darin LaHood meeting with people during the social hour of the lunch

Lawmakers weighed in on the Essential Air Service program this afternoon, days after the Trump administration released their budget proposal which would cut funds to rural airports.

Sunday, at the Lincoln-Reagan lunch in Quincy, Illinois Congressman Darin LaHood said he is going to sit down with the new administration and tell them why airports like Quincy Regional are important for the community.

If the program is cut, airports across the country would lose $175 million worth of funding.

"Rural air service is very important to my area," LaHood said. "I think this is an area I'm going to ask the administration to take a different look at this and try to prioritize this."

Lahood also addressed healthcare and tax reform, balancing the budget, and the proposed $3 billion infrastructure plan.