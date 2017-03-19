U.S. and state representatives discuss President Trump's budget - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

U.S. and state representatives discuss President Trump's budget proposal

Posted:
By David Beuttel, Multimedia Journalist
Bio
Connect
Biography
Darin LaHood meeting with people during the social hour of the lunch Darin LaHood meeting with people during the social hour of the lunch
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Lawmakers weighed in on the Essential Air Service program this afternoon, days after the Trump administration released their budget proposal which would cut funds to rural airports. 

Sunday, at the Lincoln-Reagan lunch in Quincy, Illinois Congressman Darin LaHood said he is going to sit down with the new administration and tell them why airports like Quincy Regional are important for the community.

If the program is cut, airports across the country would lose $175 million worth of funding.

"Rural air service is very important to my area," LaHood said. "I think this is an area I'm going to ask the administration to take a different look at this and try to prioritize this."

Lahood also addressed healthcare and tax reform, balancing the budget, and the proposed $3 billion infrastructure plan. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.