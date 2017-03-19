5th annual Pins for Patriots raises money for veteran organizati - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

5th annual Pins for Patriots raises money for veteran organizations

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

The 5th Annual Pins For Patriots at Tangerine Bowl raised money for local veterans.

At Sunday's event, more than 30 veterans and 118 people participated. 

Organizers say for $25, people were able to play three games, which included free shoe rental, a free t-shirt a chance to win a door prize. 

Pepper Spray provided the live music while people enjoyed their games. 

The money raised went to ThankU4YourSevice.com and Mid-America Military Salute.

"We only did like $800 the first year, we raised around $1,000 last year and we have really raised it up since then. Hopefully we can raise $2,700 to get to our goal of $10,000 in five years."

In the past four years, organizers say the event has raised more than $7,200 for veteran organizations.

