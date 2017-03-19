5th annual Pins for Patriots raises money for veteran organizations

The 5th Annual Pins For Patriots at Tangerine Bowl raised money for local veterans.
At Sunday's event, more than 30 veterans and 118 people participated.
Organizers say for $25, people were able to play three games, which included free shoe rental, a free t-shirt a chance to win a door prize.
Pepper Spray provided the live music while people enjoyed their games.
The money raised went to ThankU4YourSevice.com and Mid-America Military Salute.
"We only did like $800 the first year, we raised around $1,000 last year and we have really raised it up since then. Hopefully we can raise $2,700 to get to our goal of $10,000 in five years."
In the past four years, organizers say the event has raised more than $7,200 for veteran organizations.
