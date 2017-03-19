Shelby County man arrested for threatening officers - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Shelby County man arrested for threatening officers

Jeffery Griswold. Booking photo from a 2014 arrest. Jeffery Griswold. Booking photo from a 2014 arrest.
SHELBY COUNTY, Mo. (WGEM) -

Shelbina Police said a Clarence, Missouri man is behind bars after threatening to attack police with a hammer. 

Saturday afternoon at 3:30 p.m., police were dispatched to a home in the area for an ongoing harassment involving multiple victims. 

During their investigation, police identified the subject as 46-year-old Jeffery Griswold. 

Officers went to meet Griswold at his home in Clarence, Missouri.

When he saw police approaching, Griswold came at them with a hammer, made threats, and refused to comply. 

Officers said, a taser was deployed but it was ineffective. 

Griswold was eventually taken into custody and transported to the Shelby County Jail. 

Shelbina police said a  warrant was later issued by the Shelby County Prosecutors Office for two counts of felony harassment, felony assault on a police officer, felony resisting arrest and armed criminal action.

Police said Griswold’s bond was set at $30,000. 

Shelby County Sheriff’s Department and the Clarence Police Department assisted in the arrest. 

