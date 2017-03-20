Boater safety class set up in Lee County

Boat out on the Mississippi River near the Lock and Dam.

A date has been set for a boater safety course in Lee County next month.

Local boater Bryan Sage says the class will be on April 22nd at the Lake Cooper Foundation Building on 8th and Main in Keokuk.

The class will go from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sage says the class is free and he hopes to have 100 boaters attend.

This class would end a 25-year deficit of training in Lee County.