Boater safety class set up in Lee County - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Boater safety class set up in Lee County

Posted:
Boat out on the Mississippi River near the Lock and Dam. Boat out on the Mississippi River near the Lock and Dam.
KEOKUK, Ia. (WGEM) -

A date has been set for a boater safety course in Lee County next month. 

Local boater Bryan Sage says the class will be on April 22nd at the Lake Cooper Foundation Building on 8th and Main in Keokuk. 

The class will go from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. 

Sage says the class is free and he hopes to have 100 boaters attend. 

This class would end a 25-year deficit of training in Lee County.  

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.