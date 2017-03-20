Boater safety class set up in Lee County

The Lee County Sheriff's Office is looking to expand its arsenal of tools to keep the community safe.More >>
The Lee County Sheriff's Office is looking to expand its arsenal of tools to keep the community safe.More >>
It's always nice to relax in the shade when it gets hot out, but city leaders are concerned about the lack of shade in a Hannibal's Central Park. The Hannibal Tree Board said right now there are 31 trees left in Central Park. In 2005 when the Central Park tree survey was conducted, there were 56 trees. Tree Board officials said many of the trees were lost to storms or disease, and only one tree has been planted to replace them.More >>
It's always nice to relax in the shade when it gets hot out, but city leaders are concerned about the lack of shade in a Hannibal's Central Park. The Hannibal Tree Board said right now there are 31 trees left in Central Park. In 2005 when the Central Park tree survey was conducted, there were 56 trees. Tree Board officials said many of the trees were lost to storms or disease, and only one tree has been planted to replace them.More >>
Fail three times, get up four, that was one of the messages Secret Service Agent Todd Perry taught to Kids in Motion. Agent Perry is a Shelbina local that graduated from South Shelby High School and received his degree from Culver-Stockton College.More >>
Fail three times, get up four, that was one of the messages Secret Service Agent Todd Perry taught to Kids in Motion. Agent Perry is a Shelbina local that graduated from South Shelby High School and received his degree from Culver-Stockton College.More >>
Malls across the country have been losing stores left and right in recent years, but the Quincy Mall wants to change that here locally.More >>
Malls across the country have been losing stores left and right in recent years, but the Quincy Mall wants to change that here locally.More >>
A man claiming to be a sovereign citizen was placed into custody Tuesday in McDonough County following a standoff, according to the sheriff.More >>
A man claiming to be a sovereign citizen was placed into custody Tuesday in McDonough County following a standoff, according to the sheriff.More >>
One person was injured when a motorcycle collided with a van Tuesday afternoon in Clayton, Illinois, according to police.More >>
One person was injured when a motorcycle collided with a van Tuesday afternoon in Clayton, Illinois, according to police.More >>
Soldiers shot a suspect after a small explosion at the central Brussels train station Tuesday night, a spokeswoman for the city prosecutor's office said.More >>
Soldiers shot a suspect after a small explosion at the central Brussels train station Tuesday night, a spokeswoman for the city prosecutor's office said.More >>
Keokuk fire investigators said a cigarette sparked the fire at an apartment building late Monday night.More >>
Keokuk fire investigators said a cigarette sparked the fire at an apartment building late Monday night.More >>
A mobile home in Pike County, Illinois, was destroyed by fire Tuesday morning.More >>
A mobile home in Pike County, Illinois, was destroyed by fire Tuesday morning.More >>
A fire at a Keokuk apartment building has sent one person to the hospital.More >>
A fire at a Keokuk apartment building has sent one person to the hospital.More >>