Quincy woman injured in possible drugged-driving crash

Posted:
By Brian Troutman, Producer
ADAMS COUNTY, Ill. (WGEM) -

A Quincy woman wrecked her car, but suffered only minor injuries after allegedly falling asleep behind the wheel and crashing, according to the Adams County Sheriff's Office.

Authorities said Jodi M. Gravitt, 30, of Quincy was driving westbound on Highway 24 at N. 84th around 6:42p.m. Sunday night when she fell asleep, went off the road striking a guardrail, and then went down an embankment.

She was taken to Blessing Hospital by ambulance for minor injuries. Her Honda Civic had major damage.

Gravitt was cited for improper lane usage and DUI-drugs, and she was released on a notice to appear.

