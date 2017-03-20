Man arrested for threatening officers with hammer

A Clarence, Missouri, man was arrested Saturday after threatening officers with a hammer, according to police.

In a news release, the Shelbina Police Department said an officer was notified at 3:30 p.m. of harassment involving several victims in the area. SPD said an investigation identified Jeffrey Griswold, 46, as the suspect.

SPD said they, along with the assistance of the Shelby County Sheriff's Office, attempted to contact Griswold at his Clarence home. Officers said Griswold approached them with hammer and made threats.

Police said Griswold was then tasered, but it was not effective. Griswold, however, was eventually taken into custody.

Authorities said Griswold was charged with two counts of felony harassment, felony assault on a police officer, felony resisting arrest and armed criminal action. His bond was set at $30,000.