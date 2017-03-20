Man arrested for threatening officers with hammer

Two men were arrested in Hannibal Tuesday evening by the Anti-Crime Enforcement Squad (ACES), according to a news release by the police department.More >>
McDonough County Sheriff Rick VanBrooker released more details Wednesday on a standoff that led to an arrest a day earlier.More >>
A man claiming to be a sovereign citizen was placed into custody Tuesday in McDonough County following a standoff, according to the sheriff.More >>
One person was injured when a motorcycle collided with a van Tuesday afternoon in Clayton, Illinois, according to police.More >>
A Hannibal man was arrested Sunday on a felony charge for interfering with a police investigation, according to police.More >>
A Hannibal man was arrested Sunday for assault after slapping and kicking a woman last week, according to court documents.More >>
A man arrested last year after authorities said he pointed a gun at someone on the Culver-Stockton College campus pleaded guilty Friday, according to court records.More >>
A Macomb man faces a cocaine possession charge after his arrest Friday, according to the McDonough County Sheriff's Office.More >>
A woman was taken away in an ambulance after her SUV crashed into a building Monday morning.More >>
A Canton, Missouri woman pleaded guilty Friday in connection with the burglary of a Quincy business, according to court records.More >>
