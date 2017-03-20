Burn ban issued in Ralls County - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Burn ban issued in Ralls County

Posted:
By Zachary Voss, Assignment Editor
Bio
Connect
Biography
RALLS COUNTY, Mo. (WGEM) -

A burn ban has been issued in Ralls County, Missouri according to officials.

Ralls County Emergency Management Director Karen Hilgenbrinck said the burn ban is effective immediately and will go until further notice. 

Stay up-to-date on burn bans on WGEM.com.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.