QPS breaks ground on two elementary schools sites

Quincy Public School officials broke ground on two more future elementary school sites Monday morning.

Work began at both the North 12th Street and 48th & Columbus Road sites about 28 months after the $89 million referendum was approved for these projects. But, officials said there's still a long way to go.

The ceremonial groundbreaking took place Monday at the two sites. While construction work is underway, Superintendent Roy Webb said they are still working on which students and teachers will be in these schools.

"Teachers will probably be assigned late spring, early summer," Webb said. "At that point, it's just getting everything ready to go once the school's up, getting the classrooms ready."

Maas Construction is building the 48th & Columbus school for just over $13-million, while Waterkotte Construction has started on the 12th Street school for nearly $12.5-million.

Webb said they're right where they want to be.

"We're under budget," Webb said. "We've been under budget on all schools when the bids have gone out."

Melanie Schrand, the current principal at Baldwin West, will be the new principal at the 48th Street school. She's excited to start her vision for the new school.

"Everyone coming together, working as a big team because we know that's the way to get things done and get them done correctly and best for kids," Schrand said.

Webb said doing a project like this is one of a kind.

"There's probably not another community in the world that's going to take all of their elementary population and put them into brand new schools," Webb said. "It's unprecedented, so it's extremely exciting."

Both the site at North 12th Street and the 48th and Columbus Road site is expected to be completed and ready for the 2018-19 school year. Webb also said boundary lines for the schools were expected to be approved Wednesday.

Todd Moore, the project manager for Architechnics, said they have a base design for all five of the new elementary schools, but some are using different materials and have different themes to reflect the area of the city they're being built.

Co-chair of the Building and Grounds Committee, Mike Troup, said they're using all kinds of different materials.

"Part of that is just to spread out the amount of work while we're building two schools at once -- being able to use other trades," Troup said. "I don't know that we have enough to really build as large buildings - plus the other construction that's going on in the community."

Troup said the schools will have a life expectancy of about 50 years.

You can see plans for both schools below:



