Tri-State parents concerned with predators on 'Tango' app

The app even has games you can play during video calls

According to the Google Play Store, the Tango app has 100 million downloads

You can send pictures with effects on them

You can find your friends, but strangers can also find you and send you messages and pictures

Tri-State parents have become concerned after some said their kids are getting inappropriate messages from strangers on the messaging app Tango.

A mom in the Palmyra School District said her daughter has received many unwanted messages from older men. She even said other girls are receiving naked photos.

Detective Tyler Wheeler with the Marion County Sheriff's Office said this is alarming and potentially dangerous.

"What scares me the most is, you know, if they'd happen to meet somebody online and gain their trust, that's where you get the sex trafficking going on and everything, kidnapping," Wheeler said.

Wheeler said another dangerous thing about the app is that it shows your location. He said it's essential parents stay involved with all of their kids electronic devices for the sake of their safety.