Quincy's South Park ponds to be drained

A man and young girl walk around one of the ponds

Ducks swimming on one of the ponds in South Park

Quincy's South Park is going to look quite a bit different soon.

The Park District is draining the ponds on RJ Peters Drive in order to fix the basin of the ponds.

Crews started work to drain the ponds on Monday and officials said it should be drained by Thursday. No word on how long the repairs will take.