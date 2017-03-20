Quincy's South Park ponds to be drained - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Quincy's South Park ponds to be drained

Posted:
Ducks swimming on one of the ponds in South Park Ducks swimming on one of the ponds in South Park
The Park District is draining the ponds on RJ Peters drive The Park District is draining the ponds on RJ Peters drive
The Park District is draining the ponds to fix the basin of the ponds The Park District is draining the ponds to fix the basin of the ponds
Crews started work to drain the ponds on Monday Crews started work to drain the ponds on Monday
A man and young girl walk around one of the ponds A man and young girl walk around one of the ponds
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Quincy's South Park is going to look quite a bit different soon.

The Park District is draining the ponds on RJ Peters Drive in order to fix the basin of the ponds.

Crews started work to drain the ponds on Monday and officials said it should be drained by Thursday. No word on how long the repairs will take.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.