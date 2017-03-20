Clark County residents to vote on $8 million school improvement plan

Layouts of the improvements at the schools.

Teacher Lori Anderson working with the children one on one.

The Clark County school district is asking voters to vote "yes" to classroom improvements.

The school district wants voters to approve what's called "Proposition Education" to deal with a number of issues around the school.

Administrators say it would authorize $8-million worth of borrowing, but taxes would not go up.

The Early Childhood Center in Kahoka, Missouri is dealing with cramped work spaces and increased enrollment.

"Our program has expanded, our building is too small, we have parking and safety issues," Superintendent Ritchie Kracht said. "Even security of the building is a concern."

The district is looking to build a new $3.6-million building to meet the demand.

"We could space our things out and our learning could take place in one area," teacher Lori Anderson said. "The way that it is designed is that we would have a learning center area rather than moving from station to station."

On a daily basis, students gain math, spelling, and communication skills.

"We try to run it like a Kindergarten Day but in a short amount of time," Anderson said.

At the high school, technology is not up to state standards.

Science teacher Ben Taylor has 22 chrome books in the classroom and said it makes a big impact.

"Having it in their hands and getting them used to it gets them prepared going into the workforce and on to college," Taylor said.

Senior Hayden Happs uses the chrome book in his STEM class and says they are very helpful but the problem is there are not enough.

"We have to share the chrome books," Happs said. "I know for one day we needed them and we didn't have access to them because it was in another class. If everyone had it, we wouldn't have to worry as much."

If voters approve the ballot issue, school officials say the improvements will not increase taxes.

"Taxes will not raise," Kracht said. "What we are doing is we are extending our current bond issue. We will continue to pay the same tax rate for several years."

Security is another issue in this vote.

The superintendent says any visitor can go into school buildings without the main office knowing.

He says the money would bring in new doors and a new lock system.