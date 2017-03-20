Kahoka Police Department moves into new building - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Kahoka Police Department moves into new building

Posted:
Kahoka Police Department on N. Washington Street. Kahoka Police Department on N. Washington Street.
Police have moved into old city hall building because there is more space. Police have moved into old city hall building because there is more space.
KAHOKA, Mo. (WGEM) -

The Kahoka Police department has a new home.

The department is now at the old city hall building on 250 North Washington Street.

Police moved into the building last week, Police Chief Bill Conger says the reason for the move is the ability to be in a bigger space.

He says once the building became available, they made it a priority to make the switch. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.