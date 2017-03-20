Fire destroys Shelby County garage

Firefighters say windy conditions made it difficult to fight a fire that destroyed a garage near Shelbina, Missouri Monday evening.

Fire crews got the call to the garage on County Road 434, west of Shelbina, around 5 p.m. Firefighters said the garage and some trees nearby were fully engulfed when they arrived.

The owner believes the fire started because wires to the building shorted out. He said the wires were damaged in the storm two weeks prior.

Fire officials said they were concerned that the fire would spread to another garage nearby because of the winds, but they were able to contain it before that happened. They also had to worry about electricity still running to the wires.

"The wires were dangling down the side of the pole, the meter base was gone but that line was still energized," Chief Gene Harland said. "So we had to watch out for that."

The garage is at total loss.