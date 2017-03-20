Illinois introduces Brad Underwood as head coach

Champaign, Ill. (WGEM) -- Just two days after he accepted the position, Illinois introduced Brad Underwood as its next head men's basketball coach at a press conference, Monday.



Illinois lured Underwood away from Oklahoma State after just one season in Stillwater, Okla..



"I think the timing of this was maybe very unique. I didn't know I would ever leave Stillwater (Oklahoma)," said Underwood.



In fact, Underwood accepted the position just one day after Oklahoma State was eliminated from the NCAA Tournament by Michigan. Either way, Underwood expressed his desire to join the Fighting Illini as soon as possible.



"Sometimes the unexpected happens and this was truly the case," he said. "I'm truly blessed because this is a place that I have tremendous value in."



Underwood will officially take over as head coach after the Fighting Illini are finished in the NIT. Until then, Jamall Walker will continue to serve as interim head coach.





