Quincy City Council, local business compromise on sign size issue

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

A compromise at Quincy City Council Monday night, on an ongoing issue.

Our news gathering partners at the Herald Whig report city leaders voted to allow Pollock, Ennis and Heck to install a sign that's slightly larger than city code permits.

The sign was previously denied by the Zoning Board of Appeal and then tabled twice by council.

Monday night, they approved the measure because the company agreed to a compromise-- a sign that is 17-square feet, two square feet larger than code permits and projects out 8 feet from the building, two feet longer than code typically allows.
 
 

