Copy-Man shot in head on Busch Stadium light rail platform

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Police say a man has been shot in the head on a light rail platform across the street from Busch Stadium in St. Louis.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch (http://bit.ly/2nVQKxa ) reports that a gun went off after a group of people began accosting a man and his son who got into the train in Illinois. St. Louis Police Chief Sam Dotson says the group pestered the pair for money, until the son handed over $5. Someone in the group then grabbed the money and pistol-whipped the son with a handgun.

The gun apparently went off during the assault, striking the uninvolved man on the platform. His injuries were described as grave, and homicide detectives have been called to investigate.

Police are seeking surveillance video as they continue to investigate.

Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch, http://www.stltoday.com

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.