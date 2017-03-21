Monday's Area Scores - March 20 - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Monday's Area Scores - March 20

Posted:
By Ben Marth, Sports Director
**High School Football**

-- Macomb school board approves Tony Westen as new football coach
-- Westen spent last two seasons as Bombers assistant coach and junior varsity head coach
-- first heading coaching position at the varsity level
-- official introduction at Tuesday afternoon press conference


**High School Soccer, Boys**

-- QND keeper Lucas Cline commits to University of Tulsa


**High School Baseball**

Mark Twain: 5
Palmyra: 9

North Shelby: 0
Canton: 10
-- 6 Innings
Cooper Hudnut: WP, 7 K's (2-3 at the plate)

Highland: 9
Scotland County: 11
Will Fromm: WP in relief (7 K's)
Aaron Buford: 3 RBI's

Unity: 4
Monroe City: 9

Havana: 5
Macomb: 6
Parker Schmalshof: 3 RBI's

West Hancock: 1
Rushville/Industry: 3
Manny Garcia/Dalton Phillips: RBI's

Beardstown: 0
Central: 13
-- 5 Innings
Cruz Meier: CG 2-hitter, 6 K's

Pleasant Hill: 1
Griggsville-Perry: 13

Liberty: 7
Payson: 8


**High School Softball**

Alton: 10
Quincy High: 5

Macomb: 10
United: 3

Central: 13
Southeastern: 0
-- 5 Innings
Brey Genenbacher: WP, 10 K's

Liberty: 8
Payson: 7
Avery Berter: 3-4, HR, 5 RBI's

Western: 2
Griggsville-Perry: 4
Jordan Brite: CG 3-hitter, 13 K's

Unity: 2
Beardstown: 3

Bushnell/WP: 2
Canton (Ill.): 12


**High School Track and Field**

-- Palmyra boys and girls win team titles at the Winfield Invitational


**College Baseball**

QU JV: 10
John Wood: 11
Cornelius Lee: walk-off single
JJ Bryant: WP in relief (first collegiate win)
Trail Blazers: (9-5), scored 5 runs in the 7th inning

