Monday's Area Scores - March 20

**High School Football**



-- Macomb school board approves Tony Westen as new football coach

-- Westen spent last two seasons as Bombers assistant coach and junior varsity head coach

-- first heading coaching position at the varsity level

-- official introduction at Tuesday afternoon press conference





**High School Soccer, Boys**



-- QND keeper Lucas Cline commits to University of Tulsa





**High School Baseball**



Mark Twain: 5

Palmyra: 9



North Shelby: 0

Canton: 10

-- 6 Innings

Cooper Hudnut: WP, 7 K's (2-3 at the plate)



Highland: 9

Scotland County: 11

Will Fromm: WP in relief (7 K's)

Aaron Buford: 3 RBI's



Unity: 4

Monroe City: 9



Havana: 5

Macomb: 6

Parker Schmalshof: 3 RBI's



West Hancock: 1

Rushville/Industry: 3

Manny Garcia/Dalton Phillips: RBI's



Beardstown: 0

Central: 13

-- 5 Innings

Cruz Meier: CG 2-hitter, 6 K's



Pleasant Hill: 1

Griggsville-Perry: 13



Liberty: 7

Payson: 8





**High School Softball**



Alton: 10

Quincy High: 5



Macomb: 10

United: 3



Central: 13

Southeastern: 0

-- 5 Innings

Brey Genenbacher: WP, 10 K's



Liberty: 8

Payson: 7

Avery Berter: 3-4, HR, 5 RBI's



Western: 2

Griggsville-Perry: 4

Jordan Brite: CG 3-hitter, 13 K's



Unity: 2

Beardstown: 3



Bushnell/WP: 2

Canton (Ill.): 12





**High School Track and Field**



-- Palmyra boys and girls win team titles at the Winfield Invitational





**College Baseball**



QU JV: 10

John Wood: 11

Cornelius Lee: walk-off single

JJ Bryant: WP in relief (first collegiate win)

Trail Blazers: (9-5), scored 5 runs in the 7th inning