Monday's Area Scores - March 20

**High School Football**
-- Macomb school board approves Tony Westen as new football coach
-- Westen spent last two seasons as Bombers assistant coach and junior varsity head coach
-- first heading coaching position at the varsity level
-- official introduction at Tuesday afternoon press conference
**High School Soccer, Boys**
-- QND keeper Lucas Cline commits to University of Tulsa
**High School Baseball**
Mark Twain: 5
Palmyra: 9
North Shelby: 0
Canton: 10
-- 6 Innings
Cooper Hudnut: WP, 7 K's (2-3 at the plate)
Highland: 9
Scotland County: 11
Will Fromm: WP in relief (7 K's)
Aaron Buford: 3 RBI's
Unity: 4
Monroe City: 9
Havana: 5
Macomb: 6
Parker Schmalshof: 3 RBI's
West Hancock: 1
Rushville/Industry: 3
Manny Garcia/Dalton Phillips: RBI's
Beardstown: 0
Central: 13
-- 5 Innings
Cruz Meier: CG 2-hitter, 6 K's
Pleasant Hill: 1
Griggsville-Perry: 13
Liberty: 7
Payson: 8
**High School Softball**
Alton: 10
Quincy High: 5
Macomb: 10
United: 3
Central: 13
Southeastern: 0
-- 5 Innings
Brey Genenbacher: WP, 10 K's
Liberty: 8
Payson: 7
Avery Berter: 3-4, HR, 5 RBI's
Western: 2
Griggsville-Perry: 4
Jordan Brite: CG 3-hitter, 13 K's
Unity: 2
Beardstown: 3
Bushnell/WP: 2
Canton (Ill.): 12
**High School Track and Field**
-- Palmyra boys and girls win team titles at the Winfield Invitational
**College Baseball**
QU JV: 10
John Wood: 11
Cornelius Lee: walk-off single
JJ Bryant: WP in relief (first collegiate win)
Trail Blazers: (9-5), scored 5 runs in the 7th inning
