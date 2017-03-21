Down Country awarding money to schools

Organization plans to give out money to help children with disabilities

A local organization is awarding money to schools to help them teach students with learning disabilities.

Each school will receive a $1000 cash scholarship to buy tools that help people with Down Syndrome like the Reader-Pen. The money is meant to go towards helping kids with Down Syndrome, and other learning disabilities, fulfill their full potential.

Kate Dougherty, president and founder of Down Country, said that she wanted to free up teachers more.

"Our goal is to help facilitate that training for teachers and therapists and school districts to be able to have those outside of the box," she said. "That quite frankly, many times they don't get to do because they're so over regulated, and they have so many funding constrictions."

Down Country was founded to help kids with Down Syndrome and other learning disabilities. The organization plans to grant the award annually up to a maximum of three schools.